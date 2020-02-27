Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday and gave his thoughts on the team’s offseason plans including free-agent tight end Jason Witten. Jones said he would like Witten to return to the team for his 17th season. Katie Johnston reports. 0

