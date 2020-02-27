Local students participate in job shadow

Global  

We caught up with a high school student who is learning what it takes to be a firefighter.

Students from austin high school are on the job today.

Hormel job shadow-vo-1 hormel job shadow-vo-3 the hormel foundation and austin assurance teamed up to give students a glimpse at possible career paths.

Today the students shadowed people in the work force..

Diego bos has wanted to be a firefighter for as long as he can remember.

The junior got a memorable experience today, training hands-on with firefighters.

Hormel job shadow-sot-1 hormel job shadow-sot-2 "what i first imagined kind of like they don't do tons of work and wait for something to happen but they are doing something the whole time."

Roughly 40 students and 15 businesses participated in todays session.

There are more



