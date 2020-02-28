Global  

Cruise Ship Docks At Mexico Amid Coronavirus Concerns

​Authorities in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands turned the ship away after it reported a crew member was sick with the flu.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers celebrate as cruise ship with coronavirus docks [Video]Passengers celebrate as cruise ship with coronavirus docks

Passengers celebrate after a cruise ship is finally allowed to dock in California. At least 21 people on board the Grand Princess have the coronavirus Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:14Published

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Grand Princess' cruise ship with infected passengers docks in Oakland [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: 'Grand Princess' cruise ship with infected passengers docks in Oakland

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:44Published

