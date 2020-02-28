Real estate team offers zero-interest loans to sellers to update their homes

Global  

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
In Nashville's competitive housing market it's more important than ever for sellers to try to get a leg up, which is why one real estate group is helping their sellers by providing interest free loans to spruce up their homes before they put them on the market.
