Ted Simmons visits Baseball Hall of Fame

Ted Simmons visits Baseball Hall of FameOrientation visit in Cooperstown
Class of 2020 inducteetoed the l to tour the baseball ahead of his induction july.

Good evening!

Less than 48 hours after larry walker's visit - teseball hall of fame ahead of july's induction ceremony.

The former saint louis cardinals great was elected to the hall more than three decades after his last game - by the modern baseball era committee in december.

Considered one of the best hitting catchers of his time - simmons said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by the experience today - asking himself what on earth makes him feel like he belongs there.

Simmons will be enshrined alongside larrrry walker - the late marvin miller and yankees legend derek




