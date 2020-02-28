Global  

Central falls to Lee's Summit, ready for district play

Off to noyes, central boys closing out their regular season in one final home game against lee's summit... before districts saturday...=== jumping ahead to the second quarter...tigers up 27-22... brycen larue knocks down the three from the corner...tigers lead by 8 at half..32-24...=== third quarter, aj redman drives baseline with the sweet reverse finish, ===but its the tigers finding their hot shooting.

Caden mcguire knocks down the three ball.

Lee's summit wins it 63-53.

Central opes district with oak park saturday in the four-five matchup... and down




