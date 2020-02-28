Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

Sources say the whole thing began with a flower delivery to a Pasadena-area church.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sagittarius3020

Adam Cast LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/MKy6E3V0HK 1 week ago

lawdawgseven

Formidable Warrior ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AmberGirl3: LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/Q7HHSCX3Bc 1 week ago

AmberGirl3

Amber LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/Q7HHSCX3Bc 1 week ago

Medit9

Jule Anne RT @ThatsSoJocelyne: Only in #LA: a stolen hearse was involved in a high-speed pursuit and crashed on the 110 freeway - and inside was a co… 1 week ago

IAmRileyReed

R I L E Y R E E D RT @Q101hitmusic: "What The What! Who steals a hurse?"- @iamrileyreed LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Ca… 1 week ago

Q101hitmusic

Q101 Hit Music "What The What! Who steals a hurse?"- @iamrileyreed LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freew… https://t.co/yloAQLT4LG 1 week ago

PRAISETRIUNEGOD

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 BODY RECOVERED 👍 " #LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside "… https://t.co/5bXP13FaQs 1 week ago

mybuddyjimmy

Jimmy RevJim Olsen LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/9uAYzsCOov 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crash ends chase of stolen hearse with body inside [Video]Crash ends chase of stolen hearse with body inside

Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday morning on a Los Angeles freeway.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Thief Steals Hearse, Body Goes Along For Car Chase [Video]Thief Steals Hearse, Body Goes Along For Car Chase

Surprisingly, this police blotter report didn't originate in Florida! Rather, Newser reports a thief in Los Angeles stole a hearse—with a body inside—then went on a wild ride. The caper ended..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.