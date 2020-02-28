Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sofía Vergara > Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been asked to join the judging panel for the new series of 'America's Got Talent'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Vergara Joins Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell & Howie Mandel at 'AGT' Season 15 Kick Off

Sofia Vergara stuns in a chic little black dress at the America’s Got Talent Season 15 Kickoff held...
Just Jared - Published

Sofia Vergara Got Advice From Heidi Klum For 'America's Got Talent' Judging

Sofia Vergara carries a large bag while on her way into the Dolby Theatre for a taping of America’s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Heidi Klum reveals the advice she gave Sofia Vergara for #AGT https://t.co/rSh4DSFctV 4 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara arrive for America’s Got Talent… while Howie Mandel brings a gas mask… https://t.co/FHGebjqsvW 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Video: @SimonCowell & @heidiklum react to @SofiaVergara joining #AGT https://t.co/RdOgqsZhfR https://t.co/okR26jyxYY 6 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Sofia Vergara Got Advice From Heidi Klum For 'America's Got Talent' Judging https://t.co/sN147tCHm3 via @JustJared 11 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Sofia Vergara Got Advice From Heidi Klum For 'America's Got Talent' Judging https://t.co/ijWOWGVy1x via @JustJared 12 hours ago

OfficialNews230

News230 Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara arrive for America’s acquired Talent… whereas Howie Mandel brings a gasoline mask… https://t.co/Bs31JA0Ybc 14 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Sofia Vergara Got Advice From Heidi Klum For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judging https://t.co/YrrcMx1j8C https://t.co/n1FCDA4TtJ 14 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Sofia Vergara Got Advice From Heidi Klum For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judging https://t.co/xoJY5KcnmU https://t.co/VpJcIPsF2v 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eric Stonestreet joins Modern Family castmate for America's Got Talent [Video]Eric Stonestreet joins Modern Family castmate for America's Got Talent

Eric Stonestreet turned America’s Got Talent, into a Moder Family affair on Wednesday when he stepped in for an ill Heidi Klum and joined the judging panel alongside Sofia Vergara.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:35Published

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum React To Sofia Vergara Joining 'AGT' [Video]Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum React To Sofia Vergara Joining 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara has officially joined the judging panel for season 15 of "America's Got Talent", and while chatting with "Entertainment Tonight", the actress shares why this was the best move for her..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.