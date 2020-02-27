Global  

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' remake debuts first trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' remake debuts first trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' remake debuts first trailer

Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.
Jordan Peele's First Candyman Trailer Is the Furthest Thing From Sweet

This trailer will have you avoiding mirrors. After Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is taking on the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mashable


First trailer for Jordan Peele's Candyman is super creepy and the use of "Say My Name" is spectacular

Candyman legitimately terrified me when I was kid, to the extent that I white-knuckled a second...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



_VashtiKeyys_

𝒦𝑒𝓎𝓎𝓈 🎹🎸💛 @MYKEEMIKE It's from the trailer of Jordan Peele's remake of Candyman 😂 5 hours ago

roastedsatayga1

roastedsataygarbage Candyman is getting a remake? By Jordan Peele? Oh boy! *prepares a new set of pants to***in, in case of emergency* 21 hours ago

StrifeMagazine

Strife Magazine Have you checked out the trailer for Jordan Peele's remake of 'Candyman' yet? https://t.co/nTKdTzPf3T…… https://t.co/HpRclhJhS3 23 hours ago

purewhitelover1

Deadman Not sure what to think of the candyman remake, I'm sure it will be enjoyable atleast. Considering the other films i… https://t.co/n5C9pNkFeI 1 day ago

CreativeSpFilm

Creatively Speaking Candyman’s is coming back…..to the big screen. Check out this trailer and let us know if your excited about the rem… https://t.co/RUEBNSLRUQ 1 day ago

those2baldguys

Those 2 Bald Guys! RT @Drumdums: The Jordan Peele produced/Nia Dacosta directed Candyman remake is upon us, and it looks amazing. Here are my thoughts. #Candy… 2 days ago

zeebee__xo

Zee Ntshangase RT @deanevangeliou: i get using Jordan Peele's as the "big name" (who wrote the candyman remake) is for marketing to get people interested,… 2 days ago

AijahJones

Kimora 🤍 Jordan Peele is doing a Candyman remake wtfffffff 😭😭😭😭 I’m excited as hell 2 days ago


Candyman movie [Video]Candyman movie

Candyman movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This summer, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:31Published

Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR News [Video]Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR News

These are the top stories in entertainment for Thursday, February 27th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:49Published

