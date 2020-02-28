2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Tourmaline Blue Driving Video

Global  

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN.

The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design as well as advanced connectivity and driver-assistance systems.The Cross Sport is the first fruit of Volkswagen's strategy of doubling up in the biggest SUV segments, a plan that will be repeated in the compact SUV segment with a vehicle that will fit in the lineup beneath the Tiguan."Building off the success of the Atlas seven-seater midsize SUV, we see an opportunity for a five-seater model that offers even more style and almost as much interior space," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.

"We look forward to entering this growing segment with the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which offers outstanding Volkswagen technology, driver-assist features, style, and value."Overall, the Cross Sport is 2.8 inches shorter than the current Atlas, and is 2.3 inches lower.

It is 78.3 inches wide and rides on the same 117.3-inch wheelbase, which is the reason for the vehicle's generous interior space.

The Cross Sport has an outstanding 111.8 cubic feet of passenger space, with 40.3 cu ft of luggage space behind the second-row seats and 77.8 cu ft with the second row folded.Externally, the VW Atlas Cross Sport has distinctive styling that builds on the basics of the Atlas but takes it to a new level.

At the front, the Cross Sport gets an upscale three-bar chrome grille and a distinctive new light signature that extends the width of the middle bar.

An aggressive new front bumper and subtly sculpted hood complete the front end treatment that looks remarkably close to the stunning concept that was shown at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

