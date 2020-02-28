What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, the cast of Friends confirm they are officially reuniting for a one-time HBO special, Love Is Blind is the ridiculous concept dating show to jump on now Love Island is over, Pixar’s Onward will feature their first LGBT+ character and Disney Plus is coming the UK… with some important things missing.



Tweets about this Lincoln Journal Star There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/4hUpT7VVPf 14 hours ago breakingone There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/gVzyqAy2oH 1 day ago Fremont Tribune There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/u8luIhDSLW 1 day ago The Journal Times There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/0qDqWS04HI 1 day ago The T&D There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/U0Y1F3L3QR 1 day ago The Daily News There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/gyakqDcnDp 1 day ago NVR Arts & Life There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/1RNfu9lREV 1 day ago The Post-Star There will soon be fresh titles to stream while enjoying the indoors. Also, the "Friends" reunion special has been… https://t.co/IwvAo7psZF 1 day ago