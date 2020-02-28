Global  

What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only

What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only

What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, the cast of Friends confirm they are officially reuniting for a one-time HBO special, Love Is Blind is the ridiculous concept dating show to jump on now Love Island is over, Pixar’s Onward will feature their first LGBT+ character and Disney Plus is coming the UK… with some important things missing.

