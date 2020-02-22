Loving your Hair: a deeper look into hair in the black community

VIRUS..

AS BLACK HISTORY MONTH COMES TO A CLOSE -- WE WANTED TO BRING YOU A STORY THAT IMPACTS WOMEN OF COLOR ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY --- INCLUDING RIGHT HERE AT FOX 4. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HAIR -- AND HOW AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN STYLE IT. FOX 4'S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE AND SHARI ARMSTRONG SAT DOWN WITH WOMEN IN OUR COMMUNITY, TO TALK ABOUT HOW CERTAIN HAIRSTYLES HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON THEIR PROFESSIONAL JOURNEYS, AND WHAT THEY'RE HOPING TO SEE IN THE FUTURE. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS TURN ON YOUR TV... Erica Cobb "Hair can be so personal, especially in the black community." OR LOG ON TO SOCIAL MEDIA "Braids, weaves, locs, fros, I'm here wit it!" TO SEE A GROWING CONVERSATION ABOUT BLACK HAIR. AND THE DISCUSSION ABOUT IT -- HOW TO DO IT -- AND WHO IS ACCEPTING OF IT--IS NOW MAKING IT'S WAY TO OSCAR STAGES --AND STATE LEGISLATIVE CHAMBERS-- WHERE LAWS -- CALLED THE "CROWN ACT" ARE BEING PASSED TO PROTECT AGAINST DISCRIMINATION OF BLACK HAIR STYLES. Rochelle Alleyne and Shari Armstrong from Fox 4: Shari: "In Honor of Black History Month, Fox 4 wanted to join in on and further that conversation." Rochelle: "And we figured one of the best places to do that, would be a local black hair salon." TO START OFF WE DOVE INTO A TOPIC THAT MANY BLACK WOMEN DISCUSS IN THEIR INNER CIRCLES -- NAVIGATING WORK SPACES WITH WELL-KNOWN "BLACK HAIRSTYLES". Shari Armstrong: "When it comes to black hair, diversity in black hair in professional settings, where do you guys think we are right now?"

La Toya Turner from Ascension Hair Care: "I had a client specifically she was scared to go natural.

She didn’t want togo natural until she retired.And I’m like ’I don’t thinkpeople will care.

But she feltlike she had to wait until shewas out of the work area to beable to wear her own naturalhair.

And I thought that was crazy." IT MAY SOUND CRAZY -- BUT IT'S ALSO VERY REAL. NADEGE PIERRE IS A COMMUNITY RELATIONS SPECIALIST --SHE WEARS SISTER LOCS - A TRADEMARK STYLE OF LOCKING STRANDS OF NATURAL HAIR. WHILE THE RESPONSE FROM SOUTHWEST FLORIDA HAS BEEN AMAZING -- Nadege Pierre, Community Relations Coordinator for Lee County Tax Collector's Office: "Very welcoming.

Very like ’oh yourhair is so beautiful.

Very like 'oh your hair is so beautiful. Oh my goodness it goes with your face.' I haven't had anyone really say like 'oh, like I wish you would have straight hair. Um, no." SHE ALSO SAYS THAT SOCIETAL NORMS DEFINITELY PLAYED A ROLE IN HER DECISION TO GET THOSE SMALLER SISTER LOCS INSTEAD OF TRADITIONAL DREAD LOCS A FEW YEARS AGO. Nadege Pierre: "I did weigh out the traditional thicker dreads over the sister locs and I did make the decision because I did feel like these were more acceptable in the work environment, just because of what the bigger locs sometimes represent to the community and in the community. So I did decide to go with these just for the ease of transferring to jobs and the ease of just living my everyday life in Southwest Florida and not worrying that I'm being judged because I am wearing a certain type of hair so I did make that decision for that." AS JOURNALISTS ON AIR -- BOTH SHARI AND I HAVE ALSO FACED THIS PRESSURE. Rochelle Alleyne: "Coming into the business...I got a lot of push back.

Basically being told whitepeople, white audiences won’tunderstand it.

’So juststraighten your hair.

You knowkinda keep your head down untilyou get to a bigger city.

It’smore diverse, then be who youare.

Basically being told white people, white audiences won't understand it. 'So just straighten your hair. You know kinda keep your head down until you get to a bigger city. It's more diverse, then be who you are. And I just felt like that was crazy." Shari Armstrong: "I was really nervous about making the decision to change my hair, to get braids because growing up here, I love Southwest Florida, but I never saw a black woman on TV with braids, that's just the reality of it..." "But, I'm really proud to work for a company that's open to being like 'Try it, do it.

Yeah, do it." ONE THING ALL FIVE OF US COULD AGREE ON -- IS THAT THE CONVERSATION IS MOVING FORWARD. BUT TO KEEP IT GOING --THE WOMEN WE SPOKE TO SAY THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE REPRESENTATION IN MEDIA -- AND AN INSTILLING OF SELF-ACCEPTANCE IN THE NEXT GENERATION. Shari Armstrong: "What are you telling your kids about their hair?" Andrene "Marshy" Reid from Royalty Beauty Salon: "So for my daughter and with the society around...I let her know that it is okay to you.

Every time I do her, Ibraid her hair.

And if she wantsher to be up, I put it up.

Istill don’t take her away fromherself.

I make her be herself,but I still show her it’s okayto be you.

It’s okay to be you.You don’t have to be anyoneelse.{butted t}((Nadege Pierre//CommunityRelations Coordinator for LeeCounty Tax Collector’s Office))25:48:25 "I promote the naturalhair.

I read 'I Love My Hair'. All kinds of little black girl books that promote love for your hair because I feel like that's something that I lacked growing up is the love for my own hair." IN FORT MYERS, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE, FOX 4. ONE OF THE REASONS WE FELT IT WAS SO IMPORTANT TO TELL THIS STORY - IS BECAUSE THE PRESSURE TO CONFORM TO "APPROPRIATE" OR "PROFESSIONAL"