City Assures Safety with work Release Program

Now that daniel miner is behind bars again, eyes across north alabama are on work release programs like the one he escaped from.

Last night, the city of huntsville approved a measure that would allow some inmates to participate in a work release program.

We wanted to know how they plan to make sure inmates don't escape from this program.

Officials say violent offenders and those who are charged with driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs won't qualify to participate in the program.

Until now huntsville was the only municipality with nmates in the madison county jail that didn't have a work release option.

Judge lonzo robinson told us that he doesn't think many people will qualify for the program, but for those that do it'll make a positive impact we'll look at that person.

That person will be drug tested, alcohol tested, arrangements for transportation would be made.

This is someone that they will look at and try to determine whether or not they had a job already or if they need to find them a job officials say the idea is to prevent future arrests by giving inmates the tools they need to succeed after being released from jail.

For now, the program will be handled through the madison county sheriff's office.

