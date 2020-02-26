Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology

Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology

Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology

The opera star had apologized earlier this week for his behavior, but now says he never behaved aggressively toward anyone.

Suzanne Marques reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Placido Domingo Amends His Apology: ‘I Have Never Behaved Aggressively’

Placido Domingo amended his apology to the multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct,...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The words “I am truly sorry” have not been uttered often in the #MeToo...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnnCasper

Johnny Casper https://t.co/u1o5k2sT9J Plácido Domingo Walks Back Apology on Harassment Claims On Tuesday, the opera megastar Plác… https://t.co/IulsgA5pRn 4 days ago

FranciesMary

Mary Francies RT @RWPUSA: Domingo needs to exit the stage. The classical music world also had better get its act together and cut out the discrimination,… 5 days ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology https://t.co/QRbjfblorV https://t.co/o5m0K6L6a8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.