India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent.

A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries.

India has in fact only one one series, Australia 2018-19, in these countries since 2011 and a loss at Christchurch will be another disappointing chapter for India in Test cricket.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 : Live Score and News

Having slumped to a crushing defeat in Wellington, the Virat Kohli-led side will look to rebound...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Kohli behaviour questioned after India lose to New Zealand

India captain Virat Kohli criticises his team and skirts around questions about his own behaviour as...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Recent related videos from verified sources

India’s New Zealand tour: What went wrong for Virat’s men in New Zealand? [Video]India’s New Zealand tour: What went wrong for Virat’s men in New Zealand?

India were outplayed by the Kiwis in the Test series which the visitors lost 2-0. From openers to the middle orders, Virat Kohli’s team look to be out of sorts in both the test matches. What was even..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Former NZ all-rounder Chris Harris dissects India's series loss [Video]Former NZ all-rounder Chris Harris dissects India's series loss

India lost the two-match Test series against New Zealand 2-0. The hosts routed the Indians as Virat Kohli and his team failed to put up a fight. Former New Zealand Chris Harris spoke on the reasons..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:01Published

