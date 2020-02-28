Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020 Roger Federer can’t wait to visit Boston for the first time this fall. Tickets for the Laver Cup, which will feature the 20-time Grand Slam champion and other greats of men’s tennis at the TD Garden, go on sale next week. Katie Johnston reports. 0

