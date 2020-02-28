Watch Expert Critiques Athletes' Watches (NBA, NFL, Soccer) Part 2 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 12:13s - Published Watch Expert Critiques Athletes' Watches (NBA, NFL, Soccer) Part 2 Join watch expert James Lamdin as he breaks down and critiques the watches of some of today's biggest athletes, including James Harden, Cam Newton, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, Anthony Davis, Andre Iguodala, David Beckham, Paul Pogba, A-Rod and Deontay Wilder. 0

