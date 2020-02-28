Escape the Cold with Sun 'n Fun Travel Destinations

Missing the sun?

Us too.

But no worries!

Travel leaders is offering great deals to escape the dreary weather here in Wisconsin so you can get your tan on in Mexico and the Caribbean!

Lynn Clarke join us to share her personal experiences abroad and share tips and tricks to make your vacation the best one yet.

Travel Leaders is offering two exclusive vacation packages at these destinations: Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Depart March 25th or 30th Round-trip, non-stop airfare from Rockford 7-Nights Standard room $1,069* per person, double occupancy Book by 3/5/2020 * Flight service is via Miami Air operated by TUI Airlines.

Prices do not include additional airline seat or baggage charges, ground transportation or travel insurance.

Subject to availability.

Sunscape Splash Montego Bay Depart March 10th or 17th Depart March 10th or 17th 7-nights Deluxe Resort View room $1,179* per person, double occupancy Book by 3/12/20 * Flight service is via Miami Air operated by TUI Airlines.

Prices do not include additional airline seat or baggage charges, ground transportation or travel insurance.

Subject to availability.

Head over to tljourneys.com to get the best offers out there for your next tropical getaway.