Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of editing pictures of her 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of editing pictures of her Amanda Bynes has accused the paparazzi of "Photoshopping" the pictures they take of her. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of editing pictures of her https://t.co/wv1F6kWUTK https://t.co/6jv… 1 week ago Calgary Sun 'I'M TALKING 16 CHINS': Amanda Bynes accuses paparazzi of doctoring pics of her https://t.co/IJhI2vMVwq 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Amanda Bynes Is Engaged To A Mystery Man CNN reports that Amanda Bynes will soon be married. On Friday, the former actress shared a picture of adorned with a huge, emerald cut diamond engagement ring on Instagram. Her caption said "Engaged.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published 3 weeks ago