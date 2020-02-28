Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ep 293 | Everyone Was Kung-Flu Fighting!

Ep 293 | Everyone Was Kung-Flu Fighting!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 18:10s - Published < > Embed
Ep 293 | Everyone Was Kung-Flu Fighting!

Ep 293 | Everyone Was Kung-Flu Fighting!

Another look at the Coronavirus Crisis and how it compares to the &quot;normal&quot; flu.

And a short interview with Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FWButlerDVM

F W Butler DVM RT @CarmineSabia: Everybody is Kung Flu fighting. You're gonna be called a racist as fast as lightning. The media wants to make sure that t… 1 minute ago

C_h_a_n_c_h_0

乇ᗪㄩ卂尺ᗪㄖ 丂Ɋㄩ丨ᗪ山卂尺ᗪㄖ @ThePwnyBoy @AndersonHuu im not sorry because Everybody is Kung Flu fighting. You're gonna be called a racist as fa… https://t.co/u2gnDmwLGg 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.