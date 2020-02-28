Sheriff waiting for autopsy in death of liquor store owner

Global  

A Rome liquor store died in what the sheriff's office calls a non-suspicious manner, so the autopsy may take a while as this is not a criminal investigation.
The state's red flag law....is found dead in his home.

Good afternoon-- im katrina smith.

Thank you for joining us for newschannel two at noon.

The man whose guns were seized for a year at his red flag hearing in a rome courtroom earlier this week......was found dead in his home yesterday, one day after that hearing.

Police are saying very little about 63-year- old michael de shane's death.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the studio.

Joleen?

Thanks, katrina.

The oneida county heriff maciol says de shane's son, jason de shane, who lives with him, called 911.

Michael de shane and his son, jason de shane, were both in a state supreme courtroom, in rome, wednesday.

There, based on a three- month-old domestic complaint jason had made back in november, his dad, michael de shane's, guns were seized for a year under the state's red flag law.

Jason has the same hearing coming up in two weeks, but the seizure of his guns is based on this video, a liquor warehouse employee recorded and posted on social media, of jason making threatening statements toward her while his father, who owns the store, tries, unsucessfully, to diffuse the situation.

In terms of michael de shane's tragic death...all the sheriff can definitively say right now is that it's not a homicide; he wasn't murdered.

4:15 "when we say not suspicious, you're not saying ..if that means...i'm saying it's not criminal....not criminal, but you're not saying if that means natural causes or suicide?

That's correct, yeah, you could say that" what the sheriff would not comment on: was there obvious trauma to michael de shane?

Was there a weapon at the scene?

Was there some sort of note left?

Sheriff is waiting for the medical examiner to make an official determination on cause and manner of death.

He hopes that will be in the next few days but says it could take a while, because




