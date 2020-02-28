Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idaho Might Prevent Changes To Sex Listed On Birth Certificates

Idaho Might Prevent Changes To Sex Listed On Birth Certificates

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Idaho Might Prevent Changes To Sex Listed On Birth Certificates

Idaho Might Prevent Changes To Sex Listed On Birth Certificates

The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bill that would prevent changes to the sex listed on birth certificates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

everybetty

He's an IM🍑ED MF⁷ RT @taterpie: Do you live in Idaho, Nevada or Eastern Oregon? might want to visit a different auto parts store. Magic Valley NAPA franchis… 3 days ago

taterpie

Amy (Three Different Ones) Do you live in Idaho, Nevada or Eastern Oregon? might want to visit a different auto parts store. Magic Valley NAP… https://t.co/vfeUqRBoaf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.