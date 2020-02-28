Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide

Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide

Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide

In an effort to boost the awareness of his Music To Be Murdered By single “Godzilla,” Eminem launched the #GodzillaChallenge on social media, daring fans to duplicate the tongue-twisting third verse for undisclosed prizes.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joshkw818

Josh Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide https://t.co/cMIpXpjeYp via @YouTube… https://t.co/xUkxgQ2WdP 5 days ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide - https://t.co/a2XCfv7bXP https://t.co/2Jc3CLJrzw 6 days ago

hoodgrindvideo

HoodGrind Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide ...... - https://t.co/nHQqmr4tV4 #hiphop… https://t.co/nirFZBFOPk 1 week ago

StaticMusicGr

Static Music Group Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide -- https://t.co/L2Y1b1tWT9 via @hiphopdx 1 week ago

NaftaliIdan

Idan Naftali Eminem’s #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide https://t.co/l5m9odtbCB https://t.co/HfWmbPRJUP 1 week ago

itskeepitabuck

Keep it a BUCK RT @HipHopDX: Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge brings out rappity rap fans worldwide Peep the best who stepped up to the challenge 🔥⬇️ http… 1 week ago

djhalfpint401

Dj 1/2 Pint Eminem’s #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide https://t.co/YKsjNMiZHp 1 week ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge Brings Out Rappity Rap Fans Worldwide -- https://t.co/nDq4b5I2S0 via @hiphopdx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.