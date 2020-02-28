Bagg's Square Path

Was a bad idea.

A major project is about to get underway in utica.

The multi-million dollar pathway will have uticans putting down their car keys and lacing up their walking shoes, as it increases walk- and bike-ability between bagg's square and north genesee street.

Comish 31:40 "like the arterial, this is really gonna be a game-changer, i think, for the city of utica" the state d.o.t.

Commissioner came to utica to trumpet the $4.4 million dollar project that will connect bagg's square to north genesee street....with a 10- foot shared uspath youcan walk, 38:12 "it's gonna provide a safe passage for people to go from either harbor point, down into bagg's square downtown area, or vice versa" stand up the 10-foot path will begin here, where rthenny and whitesboro street converge, just east of pj green, and end here...at north genny and wurz, near harbor poin360 "there's nna be a couple 100 apartments on line in a little bit whenme fo the other renovations are finished, so i think they're trng to build a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere ansething that's gonna connect bagg's square to the rest of the city" and...the commissioner says...it's going to be prettyyyyy 31:01 "somethe detailsith gard to this shed use path.

It's gonna have decorative lighting and bollards and benches and planters" construction will start this spring and be ready for your wheels and