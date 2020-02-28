Global  

Coronavirus Identification Process

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton joined live with more on the process and how some residents are feeling about the virus.
The virus.

Department officials say anyone who tests positive for coronavirus would most likely already be quarantined in a hospital.

The department would then start an investigation to learn where the patient might have contracted the virus.

Sandra gham "somewhat concerned" alex seals/ resident "i'm just worried about my kid's safety.

Make sure that they wash their hands thoroughly and properly."

The coronavirus has some people in huntsville worried, but also glad to hear officials are monitoring it closely.

Alex seals/ resident "well i'm kind of nervous but i think we are pretty well prepared in the state.

Sandra gham "it makes me feel better that there is some sort of plan because certainly don't want the public to be excessively fearful."

The health department's investigation into a patient with coronavirus also will include reaching out to people who came contact with them-- like parents, grandparents, cousins, friends, and more.

The department will ask them to keep an eye out for symptoms. alex seals/ resident "i hope it just stays somewhere and dies out."

The department of health says if someone who was around a patient with coronavirus shows symptoms, a doctor will swab their nose or throat and then send the swab for testing by the centers for disease control and prevention.

Then that person would be asked to stay home until the tests results come in.

Sandra gham "i would recommend being stocked up on your groceries a little bit and your medications in case you did get quarantined."

Alex seals/ resident "hopefully it doesn't spread out too bad."

Leaders at the alabama department of health tell me they also would take a look at a coronavirus patient's recent travel history and see what could be learned about the strength of their immune system before they got sick.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton,




