Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

A local woman is receiving a complete dental makeover thanks to the generosity of a dental provider determined to give back

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

A local woman is receiving a complete dental makeover thanks to the generosity of a dental provider determined to give back.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens met the lucky recipient of the second chance program before her surgery this morning.xxx in 2018á the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center started the second chance program á where one lucky applicant would receive a full arch restoration at no cost to them.

This year á a leland woman is getting her second chance of having a beautiful smile.

Laura baumann was on facebook when she came across the opportunity for a new smile.

"it was the last couple of days to enter, i thought why not, and didn't think anything of it."

She was selected and the timing is perfect.

"i have my 30th wedding anniversary in june, and also my 35th high school reunion coming up in july."

If she had to pay for this herself, it would have been roughly 50 thousand dollars, but the dental provider is paying for it all.

"if you don't have any insurance, and a lot of insurance won't pay for this stuff, what do you do?

That's a lot of money."

They both applied for the program.

Linda, though, was selected.

"i'm glad one of us got




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yoon_min97

sujim⁷ love BTS 🧡💜💚 RM continues his life as usual until the Head calls him and announces that RM actually passed his cupid and given a… https://t.co/TJcOiF90GD 1 day ago

chanbaekstage

Naa 🍑 chanbaek mpreg au His soft lips stretch into a beautiful wide smile. Baekhyun can't be happier than get a second chance. "Thank you,… https://t.co/CtM7uH8Nsk 3 days ago

msntegrity

Iamagod RT @SonsLifeMatters: Huge Kudos to @realDonaldTrump @KimKardashian & @IvankaTrump for joining forces & working diligently towards the relea… 1 week ago

SonsLifeMatters

Janet W Huge Kudos to @realDonaldTrump @KimKardashian & @IvankaTrump for joining forces & working diligently towards the re… https://t.co/dJuvABQpJX 1 week ago

DamilolaKamoru

Hawa (EVE) A man once said fat***caught my attention but never made me faithful, a pretty face got me to commit but never ch… https://t.co/XdOnIkVKbl 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FREE Consultation and CAT Scan - Renew Anchored Dentures [Video]

FREE Consultation and CAT Scan - Renew Anchored Dentures

Renew Anchored Dentures offers people a second chance at living life with a healthy smile. Visit RenewMySmile.com or call 844.RENEW20 (844.736.3920)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:02Published
Stepping Into the New Year with a Confident Smile | The Balancing Act [Video]

Stepping Into the New Year with a Confident Smile | The Balancing Act

It seems everyone equates a beautiful smile with straight teeth, but what about the health of your smile? After all, your teeth have to last your whole life.Straightening your teeth isn’t just about..

Credit: Rant Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.