People stocking up on supplies in case of coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes could soon be in short supply as Oregonians stock up.
Leah says "today i'm talking about these.

The n95 face mask.

You might remember we use these during fire season it protects you against the smoke.

Today they are being used to protect against the coronavirus and they are selling out.

I'll tell you what you need to know coming up tonight at 5 and 6.

In medford leah thompson newswatch 12.

Shelves.

Retailers like c-v-s and walgreens say they've noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes as well.

The demand is so great --- officials at c-v-s are worried there will be a shortage.

Bath and body works says it's also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

And be sure to say with us -- in tonight's health alert we'll take a closer look at the number of people that are infected and how our state and federal governments are responding.

According to the c-d-c symptoms for covid-19 coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath are the three symptoms listed on the c-d-c website.

The c-d-c says they believe that symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

If you have a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness and have recently traveled from china you should call ahead to your doctor and mention your recent travel or close contact.

Your doctor will work with the state's public health department and the c-d-c to determine if you need to be tested for covid-19.

Er.

If you're sick or think you might be sick with covid-19 the c-d-c asks that you stay home and like we said -- call ahead before going to the doctor.

Seperate yourself from other people and animals in your home.

Wear a facemask clean all "high-touch" surfaces every day.



