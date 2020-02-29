Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:

HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:

So it all comes down to the final game of the regular season.

Bosse is riding a four game winning streak into tonight's matchup with reitz..

The panthers have won 6 of their last 7.

?u coach archie miller in attendance tonight..

To check out his brand new recruit khristian lander..

And the junior didn't disappoint.

Late in the first..

Lander laying it up in transition..

Reitz down 5.

In the second..

Bosse working down low as well..

Kiyron powell to xavier burton..

Bosse up 23?

16.

Here comes reitz though..

Lander showing off his midrange game..

Making it look easy..

And now the future hoosier facillitates..

Logan martin making it rain from the wing..

Reitz within two..

And now they take the lead.

Lander..

And 1..

A career high 34 from the ?u commit.

Bosse needs an answer..

Kolten sanford has one..

Weaving his way through traffic and flipping it in..

18 from the senior.

Reitz swinging right back though..

Owen dease from ??a range..

Bottoms..

Panthers in front by 4.

Bosse still battling..

Powell tough to stop down low..

The houston commit gets the board and the bucket..

And how about this hustle from the future cougar.

Dease with some nice moves in traffic..

But not in powell's house.

26 points..

14 rebounds..

And 4 blocks for the all american.

Bosse wins a tight one 71?

70.

The bulldogs capture their first outright ???c crown since 2006.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EngGordon

Gordon Engelhardt Sanford's shot leads Bosse over Reitz in instant classic for outright SIAC title https://t.co/jFE97ulwyZ via @courierpress 1 week ago

sydnoelle_14

sydney noelle RT @TweetsOfHendrix: The shot from Kolten Sanford. The rebounding record set by Kiyron Powell. The SIAC title for @BosseBulldogs. Bosse… 1 week ago

TweetsOfHendrix

Hendrix Magley The shot from Kolten Sanford. The rebounding record set by Kiyron Powell. The SIAC title for @BosseBulldogs. Bos… https://t.co/kupiT1A5qH 1 week ago

elainemittleman

Elaine Mittleman RT @courierpress: Kolten Sanford's game-winning shot with nine seconds left helped lead Bosse to victory over Reitz. https://t.co/Sb6FoQfYvx 1 week ago

courierpress

Courier & Press Kolten Sanford's game-winning shot with nine seconds left helped lead Bosse to victory over Reitz. https://t.co/Sb6FoQfYvx 1 week ago

kjtomlin

ken tomlinson RT @cdrummond97: FINAL: Evansville Bosse defeats Evansville Reitz 71-70 to win the SIAC title. Tied at 68 with less than 45 seconds left,… 1 week ago

cdrummond97

Cameron Drummond FINAL: Evansville Bosse defeats Evansville Reitz 71-70 to win the SIAC title. Tied at 68 with less than 45 seconds… https://t.co/u0CIIDZy9C 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.