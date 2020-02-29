Global  

CB Abe Lincoln vs. Urbandale

CB Abe Lincoln rallied in the 2nd half to beat Urbandale in the sub-state semifinals, 42-35.
SEMIFINALS INIOWA TONIGHT...COUNCIL BLUFFSABE LINCOLNHOSTINGURBANDALE...==== 3RD QTR....LYNX' ANDREWCHRISTENSEN FORTWO...BUT A-L STILLDOWN FIVE...======= HONESTABE AND HISSKITTLES STILLEXCITED THOUGH...====== 4THQTR...LYNX FINALLYGET OVER THEHUMP...KADEN BAXTER 3BALL AND THEFOUL!

FOUR POINTPLAY GIVES A-L THELEAD...===== LYNXSTUDENT SECTIONLOVING IT...==== LATER 4TH...BAXTER TO JOSHDIX...A-L ADVANCING TOTUESDAY'S SUB-STATE FINAL WITHA 42-35 WIN ...U-N-O HOCKEYSHUTO




