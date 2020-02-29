Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires proof; US Taliban to ink landmark peace pact; India sends official envoy to signing ceremony; Foreign secretary rushes to Kabul and more news #Coronavirus #DelhiViolence #USTalibanPeaceDeal #USTaliban

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamal Nath govt gets a breather, BJP goes to Supreme Court | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamal Nath govt gets a breather, BJP goes to Supreme Court | Oneindia News

Kamal Nath govt gets reprieve from floor test as speaker adjourns house; BJP asks SC to order floor test in Madhya Pradesh; India sees highest spike in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday; Maharashtra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:59Published
Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.