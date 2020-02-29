Companies Telling People To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

Business Insider reports that global companies are requesting that employees work from home and strengthening health protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

According to the New York Times, companies like Chevron in Europe sent more than 1,300 employees home.

Sky-TV in Europe banned employees who travel to high-risk areas, like China and Japan, from coming to the office.

Lufthansa requested employees take unpaid leave.

Nancy Messonnier, a top U.S.