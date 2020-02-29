Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Global  

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing 2-1 to Olympiacos.
