Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States.

This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
Coronavirus Update: N.J., Conn. Get Approval To Test For The Virus Within The State

That means patients there can know if they have the virus much sooner. Local testing has not been...
CBS 2 - Published

New York state coronavirus cases double to 22 with more testing: governor says

The number of people who have the novel coronavirus in New York state has doubled to 22 following an...
Reuters - Published



