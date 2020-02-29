Global  

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool's first league loss of the season

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

A second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before the Senegal attacker set up Troy Deeney 18 minutes from time to provide the cherry on top of a fine performance from Nigel Pearson’s side.
