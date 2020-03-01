Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie trailer (1994) - Plot synopsis: A young social outcast in Australia steals money from her parents to finance a vacation where she hopes to find happiness, and perhaps love.

Director: P.J.

Hogan Writer: P.J.

Hogan Stars: Sophie Lee, Roz Hammond, Toni Collette Genre: Comedy, Drama

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tap_1_0

Tapio @Kris_Sacrebleu I just made my daughter watch Muriel’s Wedding with me last night. It’s streaming on HBO. Great mov… https://t.co/8TXyxbTa8g 2 hours ago

danieltroop

Daniel Troop RT @williamtnhall: My favorite movie: ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ Turns 25; What Happened to the Real Muriel? – Variety https://t.co/wx5OMEPdRk 2 hours ago

UtterlyVapid

Utterly Vapid. RT @melsil: Love this movie. ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ Turns 25: Why the Flawed Heroine Was Ahead of Her Time https://t.co/EHOuC5PBnU 4 hours ago

williamtnhall

William TN Hall My favorite movie: ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ Turns 25; What Happened to the Real Muriel? – Variety https://t.co/wx5OMEPdRk 7 hours ago

Bizzotic

Melissa Acosta Jensen Alright since I’ve got a little time 🤣😷🤣 @sweetnot @erickayson @marshabess1 @josie_girlie @Matson_4413 Share a gi… https://t.co/jZonbsZDTG 10 hours ago

interalia

interalia Muriel’s Wedding is probably my favourite Australian movie of all time. https://t.co/XxmKGI1fpw 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.