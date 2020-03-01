Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back.

According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s African-American community.

Research showed that six out of 10 African Americans voted for Biden.

Biden’s endorsement by a senior African-American congressman influenced a number of voters.

Edison Research showed that six out of 10 voters said the endorsement was a factor in their decision.