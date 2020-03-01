Global  

Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:58s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Dr Michael Osterholm talks about tips to be prepared for the coronavirus, Marielle Mohs reports (3:58).

WCCO 4 News at 10 - February 29, 2020
naenaerey

Shenae Rey 👏🏼 @joerogan w/ Michael Osterholm a public health scientist and a biosecurity and infectious disease expert, direc… https://t.co/L1hNHHTujG 22 minutes ago

ErinSandersNP

Erin C. Sanders, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC @choo_ek I mean, Michael Osterholm, the infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, estimates that… https://t.co/skH3pj6xTj 36 minutes ago

detoffol

Scott DeToffol Michael Osterholm, infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, talking with Joe Rogan about #COVID19 https://t.co/3pgnihxF69 3 hours ago

Gareth66Hayward

Gareth Hayward 🇪🇺🇬🇧 #voteNHS How Serious is the Coronavirus? Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infecti… https://t.co/CR7hUnQ6F7 5 hours ago

1776RVA

MD 🔥 RT @LeilaniMunter: Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota. I found this to be an interesting exce… 5 hours ago

BXBorderlands

Bronx Guy @NYCMayor @BellevueHosp Mr. Mayor, Here's a video that was just released this afternoon. The guest, Michael Osterh… https://t.co/f645oGBMsw 8 hours ago

BXBorderlands

Bronx Guy @OzmaSushi @HillaryClinton Here's a video that was just released this afternoon. The guest, Michael Osterholm, is a… https://t.co/vDVRVSHL3q 8 hours ago

RyanTPark

Ryan Park @mcm_ct Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. Professor fro… https://t.co/0dXJUi02Pn 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference [Video]Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte shook hands with an expert on stage - immediately after ordering an end to all handshaking. At the conference on the virus, Rutte realised his mistake and went on to..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess [Video]UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

KPIX spoke to epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold of U.C. Berkeley. He told us why the handling of the Grand Princess at the Port of Oakland differs from what occurred..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:02Published

