Mocs beat UNCG for Senior Day

Mocs beat UNCG for Senior Day
Mocs beat UNCG for Senior Day

Ryan playing his last game in mckenzie arena today.

Chatt hosting uncg for senior night right.

=== spartans go on a 13-2 run to open the game.

Maurice commander helping to chip that away.

13-4 uncg.

=== then the threes started dropping like this tennessee valley rain for the mocs.

Ryan living up to his matty thrice name.

13-7 spartans.

=== watch this pass from commander here.

... just call him captain hook.

Aj caldwell finishes.

15-10 spartans.

=== ryan thirsty for the three tonight.

15 points for the senior.

Mocs take the lead for the first time in the final seconds of the first half -- and they never give it back.

Mocs win 74-72.

Tennessee hosting florida this afternoon.




