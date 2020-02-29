Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!

Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!

Here in greater lafayette.

Leap day babies are actually not that uncommon according to franciscan health nurses.

Today we stopped by the franciscan hospital to meet the lehe family.

This morning they welcomed their healthy baby girl named clemens.

The parents say her birthday will bring new traditions.

We actually heard from another women who's birthday is today that she, her family, they go on trips every four years so they go on big trips so i'm like well that's something to look forward to.

The next time these babies can celebrate on february 29 is 20-24.

That's it for news 18



Recent related news from verified sources

Happy first leap year birthday, Blue

He's been waiting four long years but Willenhall youngster Blue Turner, is finally celebrating his...
Express and Star - Published

Leap Day Babies: Just How Good (Or Bad) Is It To Have A Birthday Every 4 Years?

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Raenell Dawn, co-founder of the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies,...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GayleBr78321849

Gayle Bridges @stickermule Happy Birthday 🎂! I had my 15/60 Leap Year birthday last weekend. 4 hours ago

GamerAura

Aura🏳️‍🌈❤💜💙 @KlemanL @Mr_Milkspamz @CalebChometa @timmy_bro_ @cal_gif My co worker told my other co worker "Happy 8th birthday!… https://t.co/enUSW2Qrad 7 hours ago

moongoddess422

🌜MoonGoddess422🌛 RT @sternshow: It’s a leap year which means #GaryTheConqueror got to celebrate his Feb. 29 birthday in 2020. Happy 68th birthday, Gary! We… 16 hours ago

wilt_darlt

Major_47🏅 Another 366 days as it’s a leap year, all thanks to the most High for the grace of life upon my life....happy birth… https://t.co/je309XkkDS 18 hours ago

JuliaLee37

💞 Julia RT @Power_STARZ: Today we celebrate the one and only @shane_m_johnson! Happy leap year birthday, Shane! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/2ejWS9934F 21 hours ago

sunshinedebbie1

Love my Friends RT @sanrio: Happy Birthday to the cutest Leap Year pup, #Pochacco! 🎂💙 https://t.co/qUhSPNFM2a 1 day ago

TsimshianLady

CherylRoseSpence I'm happy he made it to #21 his Leap year Birthday the last 🎵 Ole🎵 Thank you for the wonderful memories as a Hab. R… https://t.co/1kbTL3qpP7 1 day ago

LTtheBrave

Clara RT @RememberFlames: Today is a special day and not because it’s a leap year but because it’s the birthday of a very special person very clo… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple Celebrates Leap Day Birthdays [Video]Couple Celebrates Leap Day Birthdays

Paul and Peggy Stribel are married and they celebrate their birthday on the same day: January 29.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:58Published

Mom gives birth to her second Leap Day baby [Video]Mom gives birth to her second Leap Day baby

A mom in Brooklyn, New York gave birth to a baby girl on February 29, a feat that already has a one in 1,461 chance of happening. But Lindsay Demchak has hit the Leap Day lottery twice. Her firstborn..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.