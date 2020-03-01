Global  

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately.

He said: "Everybody's tired of war.” According to Business Insider, the war with Afghanistan is America’s longest-running war.

The U.S. will begin to withdraw troops as long as the Taliban upholds its commitment to not threaten the U.S. and its allies.

