Five Ways To Prepare For A Coronavirus Pandemic

Five Ways To Prepare For A Coronavirus Pandemic

Five Ways To Prepare For A Coronavirus Pandemic

1.

Keep a two-week supply of food and water.

2.

Stock up on over-the-counter medication, toilet paper, laundry detergent and pet food.

3.

Get a month’s supply of whatever medication you regularly take.

4.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

5.

Continue or star healthy habits like exercise and drinking a lot of water.

Five Ways To Prepare For A Coronavirus Pandemic

