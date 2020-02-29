Global  

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.
Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States has signed a peace agreement with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsdayJapan TodayWorldNewsNPR



theghostgiver

The Ghost Giver USIP: Without a cease-fire and a larger peace agreement that brings the Taliban into Afghanistan’s political system… https://t.co/EMZ4hdjv0H 11 hours ago

isibams

Pelican Brief Chasing LLB(Hons.),BL,ChMc🇬🇧 RT @USIP: Without a cease-fire and a larger peace agreement that brings the Taliban into Afghanistan’s political system, there is a signifi… 22 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Afghanistan truce successful so far, U.S. ready to sign peace deal with Taliban: U.S. and Taliban moved closer Frid… https://t.co/MaeeqRaMrA 1 day ago

USIP

U.S. Institute of Peace Without a cease-fire and a larger peace agreement that brings the Taliban into Afghanistan’s political system, ther… https://t.co/GyO3IwHPcc 1 day ago

Cagsil

Citizens Attain Greater Satisfaction In Life Talk about BS! #US and #Taliban sign a "Agreement" after 18 yrs of conflict??? What a f*cking joke! War in… https://t.co/uASTLx9cMV 1 day ago

MRAFID_RM

LAVIE...R... RT @peterson__scott: My report from #Afghanistan, as US to sign withdrawal agreement today with Taliban: Inside the Taliban: What these jih… 1 day ago

Katneom1

Katáneom @BernieSanders You are right ! Moreover why spend trillions in Afghanistan and lose soldiers there if the end is to… https://t.co/fy3feemZFE 1 day ago

sangeenihsan

SangeenKhanYousafzai Experts say that more than half of that spending belongs to the 🇦🇫 effort.$10bn on counternarcotic were spent but A… https://t.co/6ISqZwmYgV 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes [Video]ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

The investigation will look into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and the U.S. military.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

