Anurag Thakur claims he never said 'shoot the traitors' | Oneindia News

Anurag Thakur claims he never said 'shoot the traitors' | Oneindia News

Anurag Thakur claims he never said 'shoot the traitors' | Oneindia News

Amit Shah says Sonar Bangla not possible under Mamata; Anurag Thakur claims he didn't say shoot the traitors; Now 'shoot tha traitors' raised at Amit Shah's rally; Nitish Kumar conforms BJP partnership for Bihar elections; Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh ahead of peace march; Man dies 2 days after arriving from Malaysia, sparks Coronavirus fears and more news #Coronavirus #CAARiots #ShaheenBagh

MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur told reporters that they were lying when they asked for his response on his provocative slogans that triggered 4-days straight of violence in Delhi. Thakur accused the..

KEJRIWAL TO TAKE OATH TOMORROW, ANURAG KASHYAP AT JAMIA: FIGHT AGAINST CAA & NRC OF GREAT PATIENCE, CHENNAI: STALIN CONDEMNS LATHI-CHARGE ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS, BOMBAY HC: CAN'T LABEL ANTI-CAA..

