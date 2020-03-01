Global  

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State.

68 cases in total have been reported in the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump appointed to lead the administration's coronavirus response, said that Americans should brace for more cases.

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

