10News Pinpoint Weather with Jennifer Delacruz

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
0
A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS ON AND OFFTODAY.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN THEMOUNTAINS THROUGH MONDAYMORNING.A WIND ADVISORY IN THE MOUNTAINSAND DESERTS THROUGH MONDAY.OUR CHANCE FOR RAIN DRIES OUTEARLY MONDAY MORNING.

DRY ANDSUNNY FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK.REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS OF THEMILLER BREWERY SHOOTING..REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS OF THEMILLER BREWERY SHOOTING.




