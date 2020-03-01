Global  

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.
Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal

One day after the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani said a proposed...
NPR - Published

Despite Bloody Week In Afghanistan, U.S. Pushes Taliban Peace Talks Forward

Afghanistan's president is resisting a promised prisoner swap, the Taliban has resumed attacks, but...
NPR - Published


sameerasr3

Faru RT @AJEnglish: President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban https://t.co/OqmrC3aVhr https://t.co/rsSKE0WfAt 1 day ago

Pajhwok1

Danish Karokhel RT @pajhwok: Palace spokesman @SediqSediqqi rejects the reports that President Ghani declined to meet US Peace @US4AfghanPeace in #Kabul. h… 5 days ago

murrayb560sl

murray b RT @McGeezer67: @murrayb560sl @GreatTammie @politicususa It was all BS from the beginning. Afghanistan president rejects Taliban prisoner… 5 days ago

pajhwok

Pajhwok Afghan News Palace spokesman @SediqSediqqi rejects the reports that President Ghani declined to meet US Peace @US4AfghanPeace i… https://t.co/d5UDircUJ0 5 days ago

IKN58522925

IKN RT @forwardarc: Afghan President rejects "peace deal's" prisoner swap with Taliban. I put "peace deal" in quotation mark since this is basi… 5 days ago

hasenourlv

Lawrence Hasenour Afghanistan president rejects Taliban prisoner swap in blow to U.S. deal - Axios https://t.co/wvHCZq64kH 6 days ago

McGeezer67

Senior McGeezer @murrayb560sl @GreatTammie @politicususa It was all BS from the beginning. Afghanistan president rejects Taliban p… https://t.co/juatiebsV3 6 days ago

unocelestial

Celeste RT @McGeezer67: @realTuckFrumper @mun_do853 Afghanistan president rejects Taliban prisoner swap in blow to U.S. deal https://t.co/FnxsoYFqO… 6 days ago


President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader [Video]President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal [Video]‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause. Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

