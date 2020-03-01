England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

