Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S.

Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S.

Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S.

The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally.

CBS2's
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Denisemp51

Denise Prestia RT @Joy_Resmovits: Breaking: Northshore School District, a Seattle-area PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT, is going online only as it closes all campu… 59 seconds ago

dayzeezee

Daisy Zavala Magaña RT @OlympiaJoe: Health officials are testing a college student in Olympia for coronavirus. The student hasn’t shown symptoms but had bee… 11 minutes ago

1BlackSwanMedia

BlackSwanMedia RT @KIRO7Seattle: UPDATE: All schools in the Northshore School District will be closed beginning Thursday for up to 14 days. https://t.co/t… 15 minutes ago

maileevaj

Mai Lee RT @KIRO7Seattle: UPDATE: All schools in the Monroe School District will be closed Thursday. https://t.co/tSwdQOtXpg 29 minutes ago

MichelBrewer

Michel Brewer Washington State - Covid19 / Coronavirus - Monroe School district with 6950+ students closing tomorrow for cleani… https://t.co/KecrMZIj9l 31 minutes ago

rickricardobr

Rick Ricardo <span class="live-label u-sans u-white u-bg-orange u-upper">Live</span>Coronavirus daily news update, March 4: What… https://t.co/4pXPj6bte5 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus [Video]More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus

After the first coronavirus death in California it become the third state to declare a state of emergency.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.