Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S. 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S. The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally. CBS2's

Tweets about this Denise Prestia RT @Joy_Resmovits: Breaking: Northshore School District, a Seattle-area PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT, is going online only as it closes all campu… 59 seconds ago Daisy Zavala Magaña RT @OlympiaJoe: Health officials are testing a college student in Olympia for coronavirus. The student hasn’t shown symptoms but had bee… 11 minutes ago BlackSwanMedia RT @KIRO7Seattle: UPDATE: All schools in the Northshore School District will be closed beginning Thursday for up to 14 days. https://t.co/t… 15 minutes ago Mai Lee RT @KIRO7Seattle: UPDATE: All schools in the Monroe School District will be closed Thursday. https://t.co/tSwdQOtXpg 29 minutes ago Michel Brewer Washington State - Covid19 / Coronavirus - Monroe School district with 6950+ students closing tomorrow for cleani… https://t.co/KecrMZIj9l 31 minutes ago Rick Ricardo <span class="live-label u-sans u-white u-bg-orange u-upper">Live</span>Coronavirus daily news update, March 4: What… https://t.co/4pXPj6bte5 32 minutes ago