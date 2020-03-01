Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Van Jones says Biden has been vindicated

Van Jones says Biden has been vindicated

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Van Jones says Biden has been vindicatedHis impressive performance in South Carolina was amazing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Van Jones Warns Dems at ‘Dangerous’ Moment: Party Needs to Reach Out to Upset Sanders Supporters

With the likelihood of *Joe Biden* winning the Democratic nomination growing after Tuesday night's...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToffCharlie

Charlie Toff @bmckenz44559503 @TexasBluein20 I wouldn't put much stock into what Van Jones says. He blows with the wind. Just d… https://t.co/mAaPEHS1jt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.