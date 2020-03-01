Global  

Scientists Around The Globe Hustle To Find Coronavirus Vaccines, Treatments

There are no drugs on planet Earth specifically designed to fight the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

But according to Business Insider, scientists are racing to develop treatments and vaccines to stop the outbreak.

Roughly 80% of coronavirus cases are mild, but 14% are severe and 5% are critical.

That means patients are unable to breathe on their own or experience organ failure.

Roughly 3% of patients with the virus die.

Biotech company Gilead is testing a drug call remdesivir, and Moderna has shipped a potential vaccine for initial testing.

For now, doctors are concentrating on treating the symptoms of COVID-19, helping keep people alive so their bodies can fight off the virus.

